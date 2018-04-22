Share:

Rawalpindi - Former MNA and Chairman Punjab Sports Committee Hanif Abbasi passed the buck on Election Commission of Pakistan for incomplete Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) building and claimed that due to ban imposed by ECP over new development projects work on the hospital could not be completed. “The RIU could not be inaugurated because of blockage of funds by ECP,” he said while addressing media personnel at a brunch he hosted in honour of party workers here on Saturday.

MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, Ex-MNA Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan, MPs Lubna Rehan, Zaib Un Nisa Awan and other party leaders were present on the occasion. He said the construction work of RIU has been facing delay already and blocking funds is a big injustice to humanity. He questioned who would be responsible for the deaths because of the non-functioning of the state of the art RIU in the city. The project was initiated in 2012 and it did not come under the ambit of new projects.

Hanif Abbasi said Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif had launched a large number of development projects in Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology was the most important project in this regard. He said patients across the country came to RIC for best and free of cost medical treatment. But RIU could not be inaugurated done due to stoppage of funds by ECP. “Around 30 percent patients come from KPK to RIC for medical treatment,” he said. He further added that the management of RIC had been running the internal affairs partially and he did not sell medicines of his factory within the hospital. The former MNA was of view that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had approved Rs 100 million for construction of New Gynae Ward at Benazir Bhutto Hospital but the ECP had barred the government from releasing the funds. “Normally, the ECP imposes ban over new development projects after announcement of election schedule but unfortunately this time ECP took such a step even before the polling date,” he said.

He stated that he had written a letter to ECP over the ban on recruitments in RIU. He said he and his family are passing through financial crisis after their bank accounts frozen by a court in Ephedrine case. He said that he is not involved in the Ephedrine scam. “I have arranged the brunch for party workers with my own savings since I am in huge trouble after the bank account seizure,” he claimed. “PML-N is facing opposition within the party instead of its opponents,” he said adding that he would not take part in the race for party tickets as he has already done a lot for the party and the city”.

Hanif Abbasi asked the people of his constituency to not vote for those who bag the victory from Rawalpindi but sleep in luxurious residences located at Bani Gala and F-6 Sector of the federal capital. He predicted that N league would win the upcoming general elections with thumping majority.