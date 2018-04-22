Share:

Islamabad - A young girl was killed while another sustained critical injuries after being hit by a speeding truck at Rawat on GT Road, informed Rescue 1122 on Saturday.

The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Sihala. The deceased was identified as Tahira Bibi (16) and the maimed girl as Farah (14).

The incident infuriated the locals who staged a massive protest by blocking GT Road for vehicular movement. As a result, a bumper to bumper traffic jam hit the city. According to Rescue 1122, Tahira Bibi and Farah were crossing the road when a speeding truck bearing registration number PK-290 smashed them. Tahira died on the spot and Farah sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for medical treatment. The truck driver managed to flee from the accident place, a police spokesman informed media.

On the other hand, the locals staged a protest demo against the death of girl. The protestors blocked roads for traffic and chanted slogans against police. A heavy contingent of Islamabad and traffic police also reached at the spot and negotiated the protestors for opening roads but in vein. The protestors demanded earlier arrest of the accused truck driver. The roads where worst traffic jam could be witnesses were Koral Chowk, Islamabad Expressway, T Chowk Rawat, GT Road, Sihala Road and Kallar Syedan Road.

Meanwhile, a trader was shot dead by unknown dacoits within limits of PS Sabzi Mandi. The dacoits managed to flee after snatching Rs 6, 50,000 from the victim. The dead body of the trader was shifted to PIMS. Police rushed to the crime scene and begun investigation besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.