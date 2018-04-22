Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday urged the government to resolve key issues of the pharmaceutical industry as the sector has potential to earn billions of dollars foreign exchange for the country through exports.

“Despite a decline in Pakistan’s exports during the last few years, exports of pharma industry have witnessed 26 percent growth during the last five years as our pharma exports increased from over US$ 169 billion in 2012-13 to US$ 213 billion in 2016-17,” said President ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheed in a statement issued here.

He said if the government paid more attention to this industry; it could fetch billions of dollars through exports to the national exchequer.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said India’s pharmaceutical industry was earning over US$ 16 billion in annual exports, but Pakistan’s pharma industry’s exports could not touch US$ 1 billion mark as yet despite the fact that this industry has huge scope to grow and improve country’s exports.

He said that the pharma industry was importing 95 percent of raw material which was main hurdle in its way of better growth.

He urged that the government should offer special incentives to investors in the coming budget for setting up industrial units to produce pharmaceutical raw material in the country that would go a long way in promoting exports of pharmaceutical products.

He called for the reduction in duties and taxes on the import of pharma technology and machinery that would help in upgrading this important industry.

He further said that government should consider allowing contractual manufacturing to pharmaceutical companies that would give boost to foreign investment in this sector and promote exports. He said that many foreign companies were interested for investing in the pharmaceutical industry but the restrictions on contract manufacturing were the main hindrance in promoting FDI in this sector. He emphasized that the government should reconsider restrictions on contract manufacturing in the best interest of the country.

Senior Vice President ICCI Muhammad Naveed Malik said that allowing contract manufacturing would bring in new technology in pharma industry and will create more jobs. They stressed that the government should focus more on this industry to enable it to play a more effective role in the economic development of the country.