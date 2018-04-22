Share:

ATTOCK - Acting on the directives of the Supreme Court, the district administration has intensified the drive against fake doctors and unauthorised medical clinics in Attock district. The authorities sealed eight clinics for violating drugs act and the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) 2010 act and cases were registered against them. Assistant Commissioner Marzia Saleem, District Drugs Controller Syed Tariq Shah and Deputy District Officer Health Dr Saeed Ahmed and other officials raided a house in Sheenbagh area and found an illegal maternity home was run by a female quack.

Meanwhile, the team also sealed a homeopathic medical store, one medical store, one dental clinic and a laboratory for running pharmacy without having valid drug sale licence and in violation of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) 2010 Act. While in Jand tehsil of Attock, a team of Punjab Health Authority led by Col (Retd) Badar along with Deputy District Officer Health Dr Haroon Khattak sealed three dental centres allegedly run by quacks during a crackdown.