LOS ANGELES-Ariana made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday.

The 24-year-old singer made a special appearance during Kygo's set at the annual music festival, which is held in Indio, California, to perform her new single 'No Tears Left To Cry'.

Her manager Scooter Braun had previously teased a surprise performance from Ariana at the festival.

Alongside a cactus emoji, referencing the desert location of the festival, he tweeted earlier in the day: ''Hey @ArianaGrande ... what are u are you doing tonight??? ''

His message was followed by a second one, which read: ''On the way the Coachella stage! Let's see who is there?????''

Ariana also shared short videos and photos of herself in a helicopter with her mother Joan and boyfriend Mac Miller, further fuelling speculation she was heading to the annual event to perform.

In the track, she touches on the resilience of the city, especially felt at the One Love Manchester benefit gig that she headlined in the wake of the horrific attack outside her Manchester Arena concert in May. On the chorus, she sings: ''Ain't got no tears left to cry. So I'm loving, I'm living, I'm picking it up.''

The single - which was produced by Max Martin - also features the line: ''We're way too fly to partake in all this hate. We out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'.'' The accompanying music video includes the worker bee - which has been a symbol of the city of Manchester since at least 1842.