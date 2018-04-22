Share:

LOS ANGELES - Camila Cabello gets ''emotional'' when she gets too much attention.

The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker insists she is naturally ''shy and introverted'' and doesn't like it when she is in the spotlight too much. She said: ''Actually I'm extremely shy. I've always been introverted. There is a picture from my ninth birthday where people are singing Happy Birthday and there are tears in my eyes because I get emotional from too much attention. It happened again this morning. I was being filmed for an interview and there were hair and make-up people in the room, and I froze. You have to stop, block everything out and focus on the job.'' However, Camila has learned to cope with her own fears because she loves to perform so much.

She added: ''When you love something enough you get over your fears, and with performing ... I can't explain it. I get lost in the music and all of a sudden I'm not me any more, I'm a vehicle for whatever the emotion is that I'm singing about. I feel exposed, but not exposed, if that makes sense. If I'm singing, I'm fine. If I win an award my first thought is, 'Oh my God, now I have to go up there and talk.''' Camila wanted to be a singer from a young age, like everyone else.

She shared to The Times newspaper: ''When you're nine, everyone wants to be a singer. Everyone is putting on talent shows in their bedroom.

It's just that all of my friends grew out of it and I never did.''