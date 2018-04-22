Share:

HAFIZABAD-A police constable was gunned down by unidentified bandits near Sagar Head here the other night.

According to police source, two armed bandits, riding a bike, was signalled by the police squad at Sagar Head picket but they sped away. The deceased Umar Usman gave a chase to the accused but they opened indiscriminate firing as a result he sustained fatal wounds and was shifted to the Trauma Centre from where he was referred to Jinnah Hospital Lahore where he breathed his last.

Funeral for the departed soul was offered at District Police Lines here which was attended among others by RPO Gujranwala Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul and large number of policemen, local citizens and traders of the area. He was later laid to rest in his native village Beriwala with full police honour.

The deceased left behind elderly parents, widow and two minor daughters. The RPO and DPO paid tribute to the martyred CoP and assured the members of the bereaved family of adequate compensation and early arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, several police parties have been constituted to arrest the accused.