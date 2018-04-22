Share:

Nestle Pure Life realigns its brand identity

LAHORE (PR): NESTLÉ PURE LIFE, Pakistan’s favorite bottled water, has launched a campaign that is designed to realign their brand identity. While strengthening the brand’s focus on choosing healthy hydration for one’s family, the new direction is aimed towards further championing the cause of pure water for healthier generations. The new direction will make NESTLÉ PURE LIFE a forward thinking brand that has a positive impact on consumers’ lives and their future. Under the new brand direction, NESTLÉ PURE LIFE will now have a new slogan ‘BehtarMustaqbilAaj Se’.

To unveil its new identity, NESTLÉ PURE LIFE held a Healthy Hydration Meet. The event was attended by key opinion leaders, socialites, nutritionists, beauticians, fitness trainers, famous bloggers, social media influencers and twitteratis.

While speaking on the occasion, NESTLÉ PURE LIFE’s Brand Managers, Affan Cheema and Iraj Sohail shared how the idea behind this realignment is to give the brand a deeper purpose. “NESTLÉ PURE LIFE will now be championing this cause for our future generations.”

They further shared, “Under its new identity, NESTLÉ PURE LIFE will expand its perspective from its initial focus on healthy hydration for the family & individuals, towards a more holistic planet wide approach. NESTLÉ PURE LIFE aims to become a global leader in water preservation and protection for the benefit of our future generations. By establishing itself as the pioneer among water brands working for a water sustainable future, NESTLÉ PURE LIFE is looking to incorporate these higher goals into its brand identity.”

Latest elevators, escalators for 2nd largest mall

LAHORE (PR): A German company, thyssenkrupp has installed 32 elevators and 28 escalators in the country's second largest shopping center, the Emporium Mall complex. The complex covers 250,000 square meters.

Every hour, the elevators and escalators have to transport over 3,500 people - reliably and trouble-free. Maintenance of the systems is carried out by the partner Global Business Bridge.

Pakistan has enormous growth potential, with new malls, office complexes, hotels and public infrastructure projects such as ports, and airports being built, the result is a demand for around 1,000 new elevators per year, which ensure modern mobility within the new buildings.

Alkaram Studio’s MAK

KARACHI (PR): Alkaram Studio’s MAK is a collection for the young and fashionable and it offers not only pret but unstitched, denim, accessories etc.

Their clothing collection features the eclectic patterns, stripes, animal prints, tropical, floral and much more. The MAK pret collection offers a range from black to blues with trendy embroidery and embellishments. Embroidered pants are featured in the range too.

“We have focused on the choices of our young generation and have come up with trendy and stylish apparel and accessories which will not only give them a flare but will also leave a style statement behind,” said Humayun Farooq, Senior GM Marketing and PR, Alkaram Studio.