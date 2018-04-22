Share:

MULTAN-Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt disclosed on Saturday over 9,744 quacks operated in Multan division, saying a massive crackdown would be launched to shut down these death houses.

Chairing a meeting held to review action against quacks here at his office, the commissioner said that the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) unearthed the death houses being run by the quacks. "According to PHC statistics, as many as 2,751 quacks are operating in Multan, 1,893 Khanewal, 3683 Vehari and 1,417 Lodhran," he added.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials to expedite action against quacks and all those extending cooperation to them like doing wall chalking or printing their pamphlets should also be nabbed. He said that the quacks were the enemies of lives and wealth of the people and crushing them was a national service.

He issued order for constitution of district level committees in the division to monitor sealed clinics and quacks. "The committee must convene once a month so that this cancer can be uprooted completely," he asserted. He directed the deputy commissioners to personally monitor campaign against quacks and submit report on regular basis. He asked the health officials to take all opinion leaders on board and launch a massive campaign for creation of awareness about the quacks in the society. He also directed the deputy commissioners to get conducted workshops and seminars for sensitising concerned officials on this very important issue with a view to making the ongoing crackdown successful.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Shahid Bokhari said that the action against quacks would be taken under Healthcare commission Act on the direction of Supreme Court. "The maximum fine under this act is 50,000 and the clinics sealed by the commission cannot be de-sealed by any other court than the Supreme Court," he added. He said that health department needed support from police and district administration to make this crackdown successful.