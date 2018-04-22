Share:

HAFIZABAD-Punjab Minister of Primary and Secondary Health Khwaja Imran Nazir has declared that the provincial government was providing modern infrastructure for the provision of better healthcare in the remote areas as well.

While visiting different rural health centres in the district, he said that the government has given top priority to providing medicines and the facility of all sorts of tests not only in the big hospitals but also in RHCs, THQ and DHQ hospitals. He said the functioning of hospitals was much better than in the past.

He visited different wards in the DHQ Hospital and directed the authorities to complete the ongoing development projects in the outdoor, indoor and gynaecology wards. He advised the doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties with commitment and missionary zeal to serve the ailing humanity to get the blessings of Almighty Allah. He, however, warned that negligent personnel would not be tolerated and they would face the music.