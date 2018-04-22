Share:

LAGOS (Xinhua): At least 30 people were killed and scores of others wounded following another attack by bandits in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara, local officials confirmed on Saturday.

The bandits unleashed terror in Danmani and Kabaro communities in Maru area of the state between late Thursday and early Friday, Salisu Dangulbi, a local government official told Xinhua.

Dangulbi said many villagers had fled their homes due to fear of more attacks.

Security operatives were deployed to the communities on Friday, to forestall further attacks, he noted.

Mohammed Shehu, a police spokesperson, who confirmed the killings to reporters in Gusau, capital of Zamfara state on Saturday, said units of mobile police working with the military and other security agents were immediately mobilized to the affected areas and that peace and normalcy had been restored.

Three of the suspected bandits have now been arrested by security operatives, according to the police.

On April 11, scores of people lost their lives when bandits attacked two villages in another area of the state.

More than a dozen attacks have been recorded in the state since the beginning of the year despite efforts to calm the situation by the Buhari administration.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently visited Zamfara were he met with traditional and community leaders over the security situation in the state. Over a hundred people have been killed in the past few months in attacks in the state by armed bandits.

Last month, Buhari ordered deployment of troops to Zamfara to end the incessant killings in the state since last year. This led to the deployment of Air Force and Army personnel to the state to contain the situation.