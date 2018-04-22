Share:

HIV is recognized as a health concern in Pakistan with the number of cases growing. According to the reports, 60 teams visited 20 cities nationwide and collected data from 5000 locations. Likewise, as it was reported, Punjab has the highest number of HIV/AIDS patients. Approximately 60000, there was up to 52000 patients in Sindh and 11000 in K.P.K, thus there was 25 different parts of the country if these patients have been taken to the hospitals for treatments might a major issue decrease.

DURDANAG PEER MOHD,

Kech, March 27.