Good news for Cantt SDPOs, SHOs

Cantonment SP Bilal Zafar has announced a weekly off for all SDPOs and SHOs in his division, a press release said on Saturday. Now all SDPOs and SHOs of Cantt division will enjoy a weekly off-day from coming Monday, city police spokesman Syed Raza said. SP Cantt Bilal Zafar said the purpose give one holiday for police officers of Cantt division to serve public with full commitment and attention. DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf gave formal approval, the press release said adding that the officials of all police stations will soon avail such an opportunity.–Pr

Tremor hits city, suburbs

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale hit the provincial capital and its suburbs Saturday morning, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said. According to the the Met Office, the quake epicentre was at a depth of 16km below the surface, and it was recorded at 11:10am. There were no reports of any casualties or damage to properties, officials said.–APP

Monsoon measures reviewed

A review meeting about precautionary measures to cope the upcoming monsoon, rains and flood situation, held here on Saturday. Presiding over the meeting Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed directed the Rescue 1122 and officials concerned to make all rescue equipments operational and conduct mock exercise. He said that all the departments concerned should put in place effective measures for dealing with expected flood. The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioner headquarters Amir Shafiq, ADCG Rao Imtiaz, officials from Rescue 1122, police, LWMC, WASA and other departments concerned.–APP

Farewell for retiring officials

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Saturday held a farewell ceremony for outgoing policemen. The retiring officials include inspector Tariq Mehmood, constables Shehbaz, Saleem, Nazir and Tahir Ali. Addressing the ceremony, CTO Rai Ijaz said these officials have spent a valuable part of their life to serve the public. DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, SP Operations Muntazir Mehdi, SP Nadeem Kokhar, SP Traffic Asif Sardar and other senior police officers were present on the occasion. The honourary shields and flowers were also presented to the retiring officers.–APP

Sikh yatrees leave for home

After performing their religious rituals in Pakistan for 10 days, the Sikh yatrees left for their country through Wahga Railway Station, here on Saturday. The yartees arrived here on April 12 from India to celebrate Baisakhi festival through special trains. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and other relevant departments had made foolproof security arrangements besides immigration, customs, bank and medical camp facilities at Wahga railway station to facilitate the pilgrims. On this occasion, group leader of Sikh yatrees Sardar Gurmeet Singh and Sardar Charan Singh said that they would remember the warmth and hospitality provided to them by the Pakistan government. They also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the ETPB for Sikh gurdwaras in Pakistan. They said that the land of Pakistan is sacred and Sikh community always received love here, adding that they wished to come here again and again. The Sikh yatrees visited Punja Sahib Hassanabdal to celebrate Baisakhi and stayed there for three days. The central ceremony of Baisakhi festival was held there on April 14. During their stay in Pakistan, they also visited Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahab, Sucha Souda Farooqabad, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Aimanabad, Kartarpur Narowal and Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore to perform their rituals.–APP

PFA crackdown continues

Teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) closed down 28 foods businesses on Saturday during operation against adulteration and substandard eatables. Teams closed down 10 businesses in Gujranwala, eight in Dera Ghazi Khan, four in Multan, two each in Rawalpindi and Sargodha and one each in Lahore and Faisalabad divisions. The PFA teams were accompanied by director operations, deputy director operations and food safety officers. Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider said that PFA sealed soda water factory, milk shops, pickle factory, restaurants, nimko unit, sweet shops and production units of different food products for not complying with the instructions of PFA. However, PFA imposed fine amounting to Rs800,000 on 150 food businesses.–APP



Minister pins hope on youth

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that youth is the biggest hope for a brighter and prosperous Punjab. He was addressing an award distribution ceremony for public health theme photography competition titled "Our health, our future" as a chief guest, here on Saturday. The competition organised by the Punjab Public Health Agency (PPHA) to commemorate the Annual World Health Day, and was the first in a series of Engagement-4-Health activities planned with the youth for public health promotion in Punjab. The competition intended to capture youth's perspective of public health, and sensitize them to the need for promotion and protection of the health and well-being of the people of Punjab. The Minister said that the youth that comprise over 65 percent of the province's population was the biggest asset of the country. "It is important that our young generation is well-informed and aware of development challenges faced by Punjab and actively participate in awareness building campaigns for protecting and promoting the health and well-being of the People of the province," he added. On the occasion, Member Planning & Development Dr Shabana Haider appreciated the great talent exhibited and encouraged the young audience to participate actively in community mobilization initiatives, research and behavioral change communication activities. Over 1000 entries were received and reviewed by expert photographers' panel. The photographs were showcased and prizes were awarded to the top three winners including Sannan Tariq, Muhammad Anique Zafar and Mehreen Hassan.–APP