Karachi - A local court on Saturday adjourned indictment of Shahrukh Jatoi and others till May 16 in the case of Jatoi and others fleeing abroad.

A court of judicial magistrate in Malir on Saturday heard the case pertaining to fleeing of key culprits outside the country in Shahzaib murder case. The accused could not be indicted owing to absence of Shahrukh Jatoi. Jail authorities filed their reply describing the case sensitive. Jail authorities told the court home ministry had not issued the notification, therefore, the hearing of the case be conducted in jail.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case due to absence of Jatoi. The court adjourned the hearing of case till May 16.