Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police have accelerated its campaign against brothels as it arrested over 70 persons during the last 24 hours form different parts of the city.

According to the police officials on Saturday, the action has been launched on the directions of IG Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri. Karachi Company, Golra, Shams Colony, Noon, Sabzi Mandi, Shalimar and Kohsar police sprung into action on the directions of the high ups to launch crackdown against the menace. According to the police, in a crackdown against the menace of prostitution, Shalimar police arrested two males and one female from their jurisdiction. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

Kohsar police raided a house being used as a brothel in sector F-6/1 and arrested two Pakistani women Shehzadi Minahil Saeed, a resident of Tench Bhata Rawalpindi and Iqra Pervez, a resident of New Shakrial Rawalpindi along with a Pakistani man Omer Zeb son of Bahtoor Khan, resident of Basham and 2 Chinese nationals Sinso Ching and Lim May. Three cans of beer were also recovered from that house. Following the directions, Shalimar police raided Pak Tower in sector F-10 and arrested five men and two women with liquor. Kohsar police raided a house being used as a brothel in sector F-7/4 and arrested Arslan Khalid son of Mohammad Khalid, a resident of Kalar Syedan Rawalpindi along with one female Shazia, resident of Khanna Islamabad. Shalimar police raided Golden Heights in sector F-11 and arrested one man and two women.

Meanwhile, SHO Nilore and his team arrested three accused and recovered two pistols and 250 rounds. Khanna police arrested two accused Sunil Masih and Kashif Masih and recovered liquor. A case has been registered under section 3/4 and further investigation is underway.

Shalimar police stopped a Shahzore no. LRP 2278 and arrested Mohd Sajid Ali son of Mohd Ali resident of Sargodha and Abdul Basit son of Mohammad Nawaz resident of Sargodha. The vehicle was being used for carrying LPG cylinders for illegal decanting.

SI Iqbal of Bhara Kahu police station along with his team conducted a raid against brothels and during which 3 men and 5 women were arrested. The accused have been identified as Khidmat Ali s/o Taigh Ali r/o chak no 295gb tehsil Tandlianwala Faisalabad, Ch. Muhammad Akhter s/o Ch. Muhammad Ali r/o New Satellite Town Sargodha, Raza Zahoor s/o Zahoor Hussain of Satellite Town Sargodha, Mehwish Gul d/o Ghulam Rasool Mohalla Farooq Azam Chock Shamsabad Rawalpindi, Bushra Gul d/o of Muhalla Farooq Azam Shamsabad Rawalpindi, Kiran Shehzadi d/o Farhan Ali r/o of muhalla Soneri Chock Railway Road Sargodha, Nasreen Akhter w/o M. Ramzan r/o Gulshan Azeem Town Sargodha, Esha Ramzan r/o Azeem Town Sargodha. Further investigation is underway. Koral police raided a brothel in Ghori Town and arrested 7 women, 4 men. They have been booked u/ s 371-B, 496 of PPC. Ramna Police raided a brothel in Merabadi in sector G-12 and arrested four men and two women. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, CIA team has arrested a drug trafficker namely, Waqar Rasheed s/o Rasheed Khan r/o Village Danna Tehsil and District Palandri AJK and also recovered 1200 gm chars from his possession. Further investigation is underway. The high ups have warned the police officers that those who are not performing well will face consequences.