Share:

KARACHI - The six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate Raeesuddin alias Raees Mama , a notorious target killer associated with the Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), has begun it work.

The JIT is hopeful that Mama will make critical disclosures, which will be helpful in eliminating remnants of target killing groups from the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) Allah Dino Khowaja had directed an investigation team to look into the allegations levelled against Raees in several complaints. The team will be headed by East Zone Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Zulfiqar Maher.

The team will consist of one member each from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Rangers and the special branch of the Sindh Police.

The Home Ministry of Sindh has directed the team to conclude the investigation in two weeks.

The accused was arrested by Interpol in Malaysia as a red warrant was issued against him. He is considered a close aide of Hammad Siddiqui, a former in-charge of MQM’s Karachi Tanzeemi Committee. He has reportedly been brought back to the country after his arrest in Dubai. However, his arrest has not been disclosed.

Mama, a former in-charge of MQM’s Korangi Sector, was involved in various criminal activities, including target killings and China-cutting. He was also involved in major criminal cases like May12 carnage and firing at a police bus carrying commandoes in Korangi’s Chakra Goth and Mohabbat-e-Sindh rally in Lyari.

“It is submitted that accused Raeesuddin alias Mama, son of Ameenuddin, has been arrested. About one dozen FIRs are on record against the accused. The accused is a hardened criminal and his JIT is required to be convened.

It is, therefore, requested that a letter may kindly be moved to the home department of Sindh for convening the JIT in respect of the accused consisting of representatives of law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies,” reads a communiqué written by Investigations III Korangi, East Zone SSP Zulfiqar Maher to Additional IG of Karachi Mushtaq Maher.

The sources said that authorities had begun the probe, which might expose a nexus between politicians and target killing teams in the city.

“The investigation will be helpful in tightening the noose around the necks of those who had been part of killer gangs in the city some two-and-a-half years ago when the city witnessed killings on the basis of ethnic, religious or party basis almost on a daily basis,” they said.