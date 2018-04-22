Share:

ISLAMABAD - While Southern Punjab politicians are taking the lead in changing loyalties just ahead of the upcoming general election, more bigwigs from southern region are set to jump on the bandwagon of the Junoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz (JPSM), seeking a separate province.

It is yet unclear which major political force of the country will get the support of this ‘fast-growing independent group’ prior to the upcoming polls, the support this South Punjab group (potential lawmakers of next parliament) is being considered crucial for the formation of the next federal government.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has recently witnessed fissures as eight lawmakers including six MNAs and two MPAs parted ways with the party and announced to launch a movement for a separate southern Punjab province.

Although the slogan for a separate South Punjab province is not new, it is considered an effective ploy to grab votes, considering the sense of deprivation among the people of South Punjab (from Bhakar to Rahim Yar Khan).

The demand for the Southern Punjab province has intermittently been put forward since former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s regime. The slogans for the creation of South Punjab province could mainly be heard when the general election is around as it is an easy way to exploit ‘the sense of deprivation’.

Sources said that more turncoats from the area might soon support this independent group demanding the ‘Junoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz’. South Punjab had always witnessed interesting contests as almost in every election, the ‘kith and kin’ come face to face.

The ‘Khosa’ family, according to the sources, led by Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa and his son Dost Muhammad Khosa is supporting this independent group. Likewise, other well-known tribes of the area including the ‘Gopang’ might also support them as the general election nears.

Talking to The Nation, Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz General Secretary Tahir Bashir Cheema expressed his optimism about more support for the independent group. “We will surely join some mainstream political force before the general election,” said Cheema mentioning that delegations of major political parties including the PTI, the PPP and others were meeting them.

He said that the slogan for a separate province was launched by individuals in the past as well. “The slogan was negated in the past as it was raised by individuals,” he said adding that the ‘Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz’ had been launched by Seraiki, Punjabi and Urdu speaking people.

MNA Khusro Bakhtiar had already said they were announcing theJPSM to create a new province. “Making south Punjab a separate province is our one-point agenda,” he had said.

Political analysts believe 2018 may witness a maximum number of turncoats from South Punjab, which currently has nearly 50 seats. “Politicians face testing times when the general polls are around the corner. They said more bigwigs would be inclined to join or at least support the group, they say.