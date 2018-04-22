Share:

KASUR-A meeting under the chair of RPO Sheikhupura Range Zulfiqar Hameed was held to review the ongoing development projects in Kasur district the other day. During the meeting, the RPO directed Xen Building Haseeb Khan to ensure the completion of new Sheikhupura Range RPO office in Lahore within a year. He also directed the superintendent engineer of Building Circle III to begin the construction work of new buildings of Factory Area, Farooqabad Saddr and Muridke City police stations. "Wrap up the construction of building of Gandha Singh police station as soon as possible," he ordered the officials concerned. He expressed his displeasure over slow speed of construction of a new building of Ellahabad police station.