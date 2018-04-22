Share:

Moriya leads at halfway stage of LA Open

LOS ANGELES - Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn, who is seeking her first win on the USLPGA Tour, fired a bogey-free five-under 66 to take a one stroke lead after the second round of the LA Open. Moriya started quickly on the back nine with two birdies in her first four holes of the round at the Wilshire Country Club course to reach a total of eight-under 134. "I just tried to hit fairways and greens. That's the key for this week. That's what I try to do," the former LPGA rookie of the year Moriya said. American Marina Alex is alone in second after shooting a 68 for a seven-under total while two time major winner Ryu So-yeon is in the hunt two shots back of Moriya after a 65. Seven time major champion Park In-bee is tied for fourth with South Korean compatriot Ji Eun-hee at five-under 137.–AFP

Celtic's Rodgers rules out Arsenal move

GLASGOW - Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers on Saturday distanced himself from speculation he could succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss. "There's nothing really in it. I have always said I'm extremely happy here," Rogers told BBC Scotland. Celtic manager Rodgers has restored his reputation in nearly two years in Scotland after a troubled end to his three-and-a-half years at Liverpool in 2015, leading Celtic to the brink of back-to-back domestic trebles in Scotland. Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said he wouldn't stand in Rodgers's way should he wish to return to the Premier League. "I don't think you can put handcuffs on anybody if they want to go to a club as good as Arsenal," said Desmond on Friday. "It will be Brendan's decision and Brendan's decision only."–AFP

Chongqing's 'positive' of signing Iniesta

BEIJING - The top sponsor of Chinese club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan has said he is "positive" over signing Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta for next season. The 33-year-old Spain midfielder would be a major coup for the little-known Chinese Super League side and the latest in an influx of top-tier foreigners following record-shattering signings in recent years. Gong Daxing, chairman of the club's title sponsor SWM, told state-run Xinhua news agency he was "positive on introducing Iniesta". "Iniesta's arrival would be beneficial for Chongqing and a great bonus for our brand," Gong said. PPTV, the online broadcaster who holds rights to Spanish league -- La Liga -- in China cited "anonymous internal sources" from the club on Friday who said "it's already confirmed that Iniesta will sign up". –AFP

Female cyclist off to Korea for training

PESHAWAR - National Junior Champion Haleema Ghayyur Sunday left for Korea on 40-day training and coaching trip under the aegis of Pakistan Cycling Federation, President Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad said. DG Sports KP Junaid Khan formally saw off Haleema for training course. “It is very important to have international coaching and training for a player like Haleema who earned gold medal for KP in the track cycling,” Junaid Khan said while handing over a kit to Haleema during her visit to his office. He said that Directorate of Sports KP would support Haleema both morally and financially. He said that the Directorate of Sports would also help all those talented players that are unable to afford to get international exposure because of lack of financial support.–Staff Reporter

Intra-City Soccer from this week

ISLAMABAD - Teams from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi will be competing in Intra-City Soccer Championship in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad from this weekend with winners to participate in the National Championships in Karachi. The winner of National Championships will represent Pakistan at the International Socca Federation World Cup, which will take place in Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, later this year. Speaking ahead of the kickoff, World Group chairman, Mehmood Trunkwala said that Leisure Leagues is keen on giving unique opportunities to youngster and is excited at the prospect of seeing players represent the country. “We have been working day and night to help football grow in the country and this event is going to define the future of small-sided football in Pakistan.” –Staff Reporter