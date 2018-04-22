Share:

islamabad - The Public Accounts Committee has summoned chairman CDA to take briefing over extra-ordinary delay in the development of sector I-15 and other related matters, on Thursday.

“The chairman CDA has been summoned to enquire about the reasons behind the delay in the development of different sectors,” said sources in PAC secretariat. The parliamentary accountability body (PAC) had already strongly criticized the civic body for not developing the residential area of I-series in including I-11, I-12, 1-14, and I-15 sectors.

The Capital Development Authority, despite the passage of over a decade, has yet to develop Sector I-15 for which people have paid millions of rupees to the civic body. The CDA had launched Sector I-15 in 2005 for the provision of housing facility to low income groups.

The inordinate delay in the development of Sector I-15 has aggravated the housing shortage in the capital city as Islamabad is, currently, facing shortage of residential units.