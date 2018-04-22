Share:

Rawalpindi - Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Railways would earn more than Rs 50 billion profits by the end of the current fiscal year.

He said the losses would increase Rs 3 billion while the revenue would increase by Rs 18 billion and it would help Pakistan Railways to further improve in coming years.

He expressed these views while talking to media at Rawalpindi Railways Station after the inauguration of new coaches added in Khyber Mail. Khawaja Saad said that the freight service improved in the past five years which were abandoned in the past. “Pakistan railways became a profitable organization in the current fiscal due to efforts of PML-N government,” he claimed.

However, he said that there was a dire need of foreign investment in Pakistan Railways to further improve its financial condition. “The government has turned the organization into a profitable entity but it needs further improvement with help of foreign investment in coming days,” he said.

“Due to an improved time table of the trains, better condition of the railway coaches and engine, people have started to prefer to travel through rail and it is an achievement of the government to bring back the passengers to the railways,” he said.

He also informed that Pakistan Railway has almost 73,000 employees and 18,000 pensioners while 65pc to 68pc revenue is being spent for welfare of employees.

About the pension issue, federal minister said that Pakistan Railways had no control over pensions and salaries as it was being control by the federal government. However, he said that every year pensions and salaries of employees were increased.

He said that the PML-N government had been working to bring improve Pakistan Railways since its inception.

He said that the PML-N government was also making all out efforts to provide civic facilities to the people and the people would appreciate PML-N efforts in next elections of 2018 through their votes. In response to a question, the minister said that he did not want to comment on every decision given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said that the addition of new coaches in Khyber mail is part of an up gradation programme of Pakistan Railways and that more coaches will be added to other trains next month.

Earlier, the Minister was briefed that the Khyber Mail would run between Peshawar to Karachi and consists of four rakes including 16 coaches in each rake. The first rake of Khyber mail is upgraded and improvement made in Passengers amenities including seats replacement, charging points, electric system and overall refurbishment. The rake consists of six economy, three Air-conditioned Business coaches, 01 AC Standard, 01 AC sleeper, 01 Dinning Car, 01 Postal Van, 01 Military courier, 01 Luggage Van and 1 Power Van.