SIALKOT-The local public has imposed a ban of preparation and distribution of meat and chicken in village Maachhi Khokhar-on all the occasion connected to death such as Qul, Chehlam etc.

The There are more than 10,000 people in the village. The jury head Ch Faazal said that the jury had made the decision of imposing ban on cooking of all kinds of meat including chicken, mutton, beef and fish etc on such occasions in the village.

He said that the unanimous decision was made in the large interest of the local people. He said that the mourning people coming from the other areas would be served with simple meal other than meat in the village.

"yes, we have set this unique example to lessen the financial load on the grieved families," he said advising others to follow it.