SHARAQPUR-Postgraduate medical students (PGRs) should also be included in the central induction policy to secure their future and enable them focus on specialisation for serving the nation in a better way in future.

In an appeal to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, a number of PGRs from Sheikhupura including Dr Sajid Jutt, Dr Shufta, Dr Ghulam Mohiuddin, Dr Shafiq, Dr Hassan Munir, Dr Shazad, Dr Hassan Shoaib, Dr Hassan Dogar, Dr Bushra, Dr Maryam and Dr Tazmeen regretted that it is a great injustice with PGRs that they have not been included in the central induction policy. They pointed out that it is great injustice to deprive the poor public of medical facilities after the District Headquarters Hospital Sheikhupura was declared the best hospital of Punjab because it has been approved by the Punjab Healthcare Commission. "Signed by the FJMU now, it is incomprehensible not to include the PGRs in the CIP," they informed, adding that this situation will bring postgraduate training program in Sheikhupura district to end, which will ultimately suffer the public and patients alike in the district.

They claimed that it is because of this program that patients are being treated very well in Trauma centre at the DHQ Hospital. They regretted that PGRs have discussed their problems with the authorities concerned several times, which remained futile as nobody on the part of the high-ups pay heed to this grave issue. They termed the CIP atrocious and injustice not only with the PGRs but the patients as well, demanding the CJP take notice of the great injustice.