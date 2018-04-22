Share:

HAFIZABAD-Hafizabad city and most of the villages in the district received heavy rain followed by hailstorm Friday morning.

Due to more than eight hours rain, open drains overflowed, sewerage remained choked and the sanitary conditions remained worse as no scavenger performed duties.

Wheat crop in the threshing floor has been badly damaged. However, the rain-soaked wheat is being purchased by the middlemen at the grain markets at Rs1,100 to 1,150 per 40kg against the support price of Rs1,300 per 40kg. The PASSCO has not yet started procurement while started supply of empty sacks (bardana) at the token centres.

The district government said the Punjab Vocational Training Council was playing its vital role in the empowerment of women. It has initiated beautician, computer operator, dress making/designing courses training particularly in the remote areas to empower women to lead respectable lives, it said.

While distributing certificates to 250 women who have completed the training courses at Vanike Tarar Centre of PVTC, the deputy commissner said that the less-educated women in rural areas, in particular, avail the facilities of different skills which would provide them respectable means of livelihood.

Principal Muhammad Yaqeen said that the women were not only being provided with training in different skills but were also being provided adequate monthly stipend during the six months training period. The principal told the DC that rural women were taking keen interest in getting training to supplement their domestic expenses.