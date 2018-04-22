Share:

MULTAN-Central Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has said that the Sharif family has been got knocked out as they could not produce any evidence in their defence during the ongoing corruption case against them.

"The members of Sharif family told lies after coming out of the court daily."

Tareen was talking with the mediamen here after condoling the demise of Syed Wajahat Gilani, caretaker of shrine of Moosa Pak Shaheed, with his family here on Saturday. "The point is that they cannot escape the punishment now as the evidence against them is very solid," he claimed. He said that as far as Shehbaz Sharif is concerned, he is no different from Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that the second would also go after the elder one and the ones who breached the law or committed corruption would go to jail. He declared that now the politics of PML-N would be the politics of party and it would be without Sharifs.

He claimed that PTI would create South Punjab province, adding that many political parties made promises to create the province but none of them fulfilled the promise. He said that the creation of South Punjab province is part of PTI's manifesto and it would act upon its manifesto. He said that the new province should be created on administrative grounds and it should be consisted of three divisions. He asserted that the deprivations of South Punjab would only end when the residents of this region would take their fate into their own hands. "We'll not accept commands from others nor will be dependent on others," he added. He said that no power could stop creation of South Punjab province now.

He claimed that the PTI's April 29th public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan would break all previous records and Imran Khan would announce party's manifesto during it. "Creation of South Punjab province will also be part of this manifesto," he asserted. He said that it is for the first time in country's political history that any political party expelled its 20 serving MPAs for selling their votes. He claimed that the expelled MPAs sold their votes during the senate election and the party had the evidence. "We've issued show cause notices to these members. A committee led by CM Parvez Khattak is also constituted which will hold hearing of these cases and give verdict," he added.