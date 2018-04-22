Share:

KASUR-The merchandise and equipment were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in a shoe factory due to short circuit at Basti Charagh Shah here the other day.

According to the rescue sources, the fire erupted in a shoe factory due to short circuit. It reduced the merchandise and equipment worth Rs400,000 to ashes. In Rasool Nagar, unidentified suspects set the rice crop of Shah Muhammad on fire. Gandha Singh Wala police were investigating.

ROBBED

Dacoits intercepted citizens at gunpoint and robbed them of cash and other valuables in two separate incidents. In Lakhne, two dacoits stopped a motorcyclist namely Shah Ji near a public school and snatched Rs1,500 from him. In Tara Garh, two dacoits intercepted motorcyclist Sanaullah and deprived him of Rs2,000 and a cellphone. Local police were investigating.

Seven more deportees held



SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested seven more Pakistanis deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport.

According to the senior FIA officials, the accused had been sent to Turkey illegally by human traffickers after getting big amounts. FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.

Director Investment Climate Reform Unite (ICRU) Govt. of Punjab Ms. Maleeha Bangash will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on April 23. SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik said that she will discuss the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI.