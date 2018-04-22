Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-The Nawan Lahore Police arrested a 15-year-old youth for murdering his nine-year-old cousin here on Saturday.

According to police, Sajid Abbas of Chak 337/JB had no child and therefore he had adopted his sister's son Rehman 15 years ago. He was given extraordinary love by Sajid Abbas and his wife till their own deceased son Atif was born nine years ago.

The birth of own son, got Sajid and his wife attention, which caused inferiority complex in the adopted, which increased with every passing year. The police claimed that Rehman had decided to remove Atif from his way to get all the love of his uncle and aunt (who had adopted him). He took Atif towards crops fields on Friday and strangled him to death and dumped his body in a field. When Atif's parents searched crops they found Atif's body in the night on Friday and police took Rehman into custody who confessed that he had murdered his cousin to get whole love of his uncle and aunt.