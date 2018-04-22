Share:

KHANEWAL-After a boy was killed by a criminal gang due to the old enmity of his uncle, the aggrieved family staged a protest against the district police for negligence and not arresting the perpetrators.

On April 15, two unknown persons came to Fazal Town for the murder of Hussain Subani Butt due to their enmity with the latter who is the real uncle of deceased Haris Butt, 3. The unidentified killers knocked the door, Hussain carrying his nephew Haris came at the door and the two unidentified people opened direct firing on him. As a result, one of the bullet hit Haris in the head. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital Khanewal by Rescue 1122 in critical condition. Due to his serious condition, he was referred to the Nishtar Hospital Multan. But he expired in the hospital.

The family of the deceased and the residents of the area staged a protest against the district police alleging that the police had registered an FIR of the murder incident but were supporting the Don group Pirowal of Khanewal which is involved in the killing.

They demanded IG police Punjab Arif Nawaz and CM Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif take serious notice of the incident of this terrorism. They they also demanded to add the section 302 and 7 ATA to FIR.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed and two injured in a road accident between a trailer and a tanker.

The tanker collided with the trailer coming from opposite side. As a result, the driver died on the spot while three others were seriously injured and shifted to a hospital by Rescue 1122.

The deceased were identified as 33-year-old Omar Hayat of Thatta Bags Tehsil Tandalianwala district Faisalabad, 50-year-old Ismail of Quetta and Ghulam Ali, 39, of Mangamandi. Pervez of Quetta and Nawaz of Arifwala were injured in the accident.