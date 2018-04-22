Share:

KARACHI - Vowing to make an international return, Pakistan middle order batsman Umar Akmal has said that performance in upcoming Pakistan Cup will force selectors to take him in the team.

In an interview, the 27-year-old said he hasn’t given up hopes for Pakistan return as he vows to perform well in the upcoming domestic tournament. “I will do well in Pakistan Cup and force the selectors to take me on.”

Speaking about Head Coach Mickey Arthur, Umar Akmal said, “I don’t know why Mickey Arthur doesn’t like me but as a coach I like him.” “I can’t say much about [Mickey Arthur] but I am insistent on what I said before.”

“If you look at my last four Test innings, I did three 50s and did not get to bat in one innings. So at that point Waqar Younis said that he [Umar] is no longer a Test player,” Umar said. “This you must ask them [other coaches] why I was not selected for Tests but I am not giving up hope.”

While giving his views on Fakhar Zaman’s selections in the Test squad, he said Fakhar should not be played as an experiment but given a proper chance.

Umar insisted that if Fakhar has been selected, then give him 3-4 series to succeed and not sideline if he fails in one or 2 Tests.

“If you look at how Fawad Alam has maintained his average as a middle order batsman, and how he has performed in our domestic cricket which is very difficult, it is a shocking news for me that he hasn’t been selected, Umar said. “I can’t tell you what good human being Fawad is and how he respects youngsters and seniors alike,” he added.