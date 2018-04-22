Share:

KASUR-Seven persons including two women and a minor girl were killed while 29 others were injured in different incidents of violence, electrocution and road mishap here the other day.

As per police sources, a minor girl was killed in crossfire between two rival groups over a land dispute at Thatha Kamyana. Abdul Ghafoor filed a complaint stating that he had been locked in enmity with Falak Sher over a dispute for a piece of land. The other day, the dispute turned bloody as both parties encountered each other and opened fire.

Resultantly, his eight-year-old daughter Naseem was killed in firing by the rival party. One Iftikhar of Falak Sher group sustained injuries in the crossfire. Police registered a case against Falak Sher, Iftikhar and Mubeen. Investigation was underway.

One Kamal was killed and Mudassir was injured in collision of two motorbikes near suburban village Choharpura. Near Auradah, Rafaqat Ali was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley. A motorcyclist namely Arif Ali was killed after being hit by a truck near Maloki village. A 32-year-old woman was electrocuted at suburban village Mata. The deceased was identified as Rehana, wife of Ghulam Hussain Jutt. She was working at a cattle-shed when she accidentally touched live electricity wires.

Resultantly, she received severe electric shocks and died. Raja Jang police were investigating. A couple was crushed to death by a loader vehicle on Ferozepur Road near Iqbal Nagar. According to Mustafabad police, Bilal, resident of Lahore, was on the way to Kasur along with his wife Rabia on a motorbike. Near Iqbal Nagar, the motorbike they were travelling on slipped on the road. As a result, they were crushed under the wheels of a loader vehicle coming form the rear. The police were investigating.

On the other hand, two motorcyclists were injured in a bike collision in Bhemke, Chunian. A bus carrying factory workers overturned on Multan Road near Jumbar after its driver lost control over steer in an attempt to avoid a car. Resultantly, as many as 25 workers were injured.