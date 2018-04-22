Share:

KARACHI - There is a need to do collective efforts to make city clean and green.

This was stated by prominent persons belonging to different walks of life who participated in the walk held at main Shaheed-e-Millat Road to mark International Earth Day on Saturday.

The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre jointly organised an event.

Director of Higher Education Commission Pakistan Javed Memon was chief guest on the occasion. Those who took part in the walk displayed national flags and banners having messages for the cause of cleanliness and plantation in the city.

On the occasion, people were urged to adopt good health practices, take measures to end environmental pollution, and promote greenery in Karachi.

The speakers on the occasion appreciated the zeal and ambition shown by the participants of the walk. They urged the participants to make joint efforts to make city look beautiful by promoting greenery and doing good sanitation practices.

At the end of walk, Dr Frahan Essa and organiser of the walk Dr Nayyar Jabeen planted a tree sapling. Prominent participants of the walk were also given special honorary shields.

Students of different schools, concerned citizens, and representatives of various concerned non-governmental organisations participated in the walk in a large number.