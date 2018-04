Share:

GUJRANWALA:-A youth set self ablaze over failure to get engaged with the girl of choice. The police said the incident occurred Khiali Shahpur here on Saturday. According police, Hassan had been in love with a girl but his parents got engaged him with another girl against his will. Resultantly, Hassan set self ablaze after sprinkling petrol on his body. He was rushed to DHQ hospital from where he was shifted to Lahore in critical condition.