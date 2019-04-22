Share:

PESHAWAR - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaider Sunday inaugurated the 11KV Kotta-Topi feeder and directed the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) to end unscheduled loadshedding by ensuring due relief to the people particularly in Ramazan.

He said this while talking to the media men during the inauguration ceremony in Union Council Kotta, District Swabi which cost of Rs1.50 million. “We have to address the issue of unscheduled loadshedding to provide relief to the people during the Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak,” Qaiser added.

He directed the PESCO officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to address the grievances being faced by the people. Member Provincial Assembly Haji Rangaz Khan and Tehsil Nazim Sohail Khan Yousafzai and PESCO officials were also present.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the consumers, a 40-MVA transformer would also be installed very soon. He said a committee at local level would also be constituted to prepare suggestions for removing all grievances.