Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani origin investors settled in the UK have signed deals to invest £200 million in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy. This was disclosed by President of UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry Amjad Khan during his visit to ICCI along with a large business delegation on Sunday. He said the delegates had come with plans to invest in multiple sectors of Pakistan, including tourism, real estate, hospitality industry, IT & telecom, health, education and other fields. The delegation members, he said, had so far signed agreements to invest 200 million pounds while they were looking for more investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The delegation represented UK investors from real estate, tourism, education, Halal meat, poultry, medical technology, defense parts and equipment, automobile, IT, textile, import/export and other sectors. The UKPCCI delegates said their children were keen to invest in Pakistan. Over 800 young entrepreneurs from the UK were making plans to move to Pakistan. They said the Pakistani expatriate entrepreneurs in the UK wanted to transfer their expertise, knowledge and money to their youth and were encouraging them to invest in Pakistan in order to play a positive role in the economic development of their motherland.