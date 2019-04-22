Share:

The fans of comedy king and legendary TV Film artiste, Moin Akhtar observed his 8th death anniversary on Monday remembering his lifetime services.

Born on December 24, 1950, Moin Akhtar left his fans on April 22, 2011. He was considered as a comedian of extremely high standard in Pakistan with experience of entertaining his audience for a long time. From theater to silver screen, Moin Akhtar’s work introduced nonstop laughter for everyone and became popular among the entertainment loving audience.

He was liked for providing humor for people of all ages, and with a style that remains unmatched. His attempts to avoid vulgarity in his humor rendered him a favorite amongst family audiences. He was fluent in several languages, including English, Bengali, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memon, Pashto, Gujarati and Urdu. He performed not only in Pakistan but played in several stage shows like Bakra Qiston Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Hai with Umer Sharif in India too.

According to his fans on social media, “Moin’s comedies were not only the characters that brought life in comedy but he was real asset for maintaining the identity of comic life in Pakistani stage and TV,” Moin’s personality and skills are still a source of learning for the new artists and the Pakistani TV, Film and theater industries can hardly produce such comedy maestros,” they said.

The comedies of Moin Akhtar are an inspiration for many young comedians to guide them with proper techniques, skills and styles. “Death of such artiste is unable to make him dead in hearts of people where he will remain alive but the comedy industry and theater will be suffered as it lost main character of the comedy,” said Tauqeer Nasir, eminent actor and the backstage colleague of Moin Akhter while talking to APP.

“Moin Akhtar was an academy of learning comedy that become inspiration for many of today’s comedians,” Tauqeer Nasir said.

He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1996 by the Government of Pakistan and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awarded in 2011.