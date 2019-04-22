Share:

Government submitted the list of 461 people who were listed in Exit Control List (ECL) to the National Assembly of Pakistan on Monday.

Proposition to admit six Assembly members in the ECL was also presented.

According to the report, the names of former President Asif Ali Zardari, Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafique, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Ali Wazir, PTM Mohsin Dawar and PML-N Afzal Khokhar were listed under the decision of federal cabinet.

As per reports, names of Bilawal Bhutto, Ali Wazi and Mohsin Dawar has been removed from the list whereas Asif Ali Zardari, Khawaja Saad Rafique are still listed in ECL.

According to the report submitted by Ijaz Shah, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were named in ECL because of their hate speech about government and institutions, Saad Rafique was listed on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) whereas former President and PPP chairman were named on the recommendation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).