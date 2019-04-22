Share:

A 9-month-old girl, who suffered brain damage after allegedly being administered an excessive quantity of an injection at a private hospital in Karachi, passed away on Monday.

Nashwa was under treatment at another private hospital on Karachi's Stadium Road after her father said she suffered brain damage owing to staff negligence.

The infant's father had registered a case against the administration of the hospital located in Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality. As per the first information report (FIR) registered on April 15, the incident took place when Qaiser Ali took his twin 9-month-old daughters to the hospital for treatment on April 6.

On the morning of April 7, one of the two children, identified as Nashwa, was allegedly administered an excessive quantity of an injection after which she started to have trouble breathing.

Ali said the 9-month-old was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) where she was administered CPR for 45 minutes. Nashwa was then put on ventilator.

Ali said after Nashwa was taken off the ventilator on April 12, doctors informed him that she "may have suffered brain injury" due to the CPR.

According to the FIR, a subsequent CT scan of Nashwa revealed that her hands, feet, eyes and mouth have been paralysed.

The 9-month-old was then shifted to a private hospital on Stadium Road where she breathed her last today.