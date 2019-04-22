Share:

LAHORE - The 9th session of Punjab Assembly is starting today at 3pm.

Questions relating to Food department will be asked and answered by the concerned minister during the Question Hour on Monday.

The government will lay two ordinances- The Provincial Employees’ Social Security (amendment) Ordinance 2019 and The Punjab Zakat and Ushr (amendment) Ordinance 2019 for adoption of the Assembly. The government will also introduce five new bills in the Assembly. They include: The Punjab Local Government Bill 2019, The Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighborhood Councils Bill 2019, The Punjab Minimum Wages Bill, 2019, The Alternatives Dispute Resolution Bill, 2019 and The Punjab Animal Health Bill, 2019.