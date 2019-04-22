Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating health condition of detained Hurriyat leader Yaseen Malik and increasing custodial killings in Held Kashmir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the United Nations (UN) to intervene and send a fact finding mission to both sides of divide to assess human rights abuses.

“I request the foreign missions of Pakistan to raise the issue in their respective country exposing India by presenting the document released by UN Human Rights Commission to win the support of the influential countries for sending a fact finding mission in the valley,” Haider vowed while addressing a Press conference at his official residence here on Sunday.

He said that India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) was involving the political leadership in fake cases with the aim to bow them before the oppressor leaving no option to youth to opt for militancy for their right to self determination which was granted to them under UN charter and could not be labelled as terrorism.

AJK Prime Minister said that wife and daughter of ailing leader Yaseen Malik had been refused a visa by Indian government who wanted to see him in a hospital in Delhi and demanded the Indian government to allow them on humanitarian grounds.

“Indian agencies are implicating the Kashmiri political leadership in fake cases”

He said that the Tehar jail where the ailing leader had been kept, resembles the prisons of Hitler era where prisoners are being subjected to worst torture and asked the Indian govt to shift all Kashmiri prisoners to the valley including Malik.

To a question, he said that AJK was ready to welcome a UN fact finding mission as human rights situation is far better in the territory and he also discussed with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who agreed to allow such a mission in AJK to assess human rights situation in all parts of divided Kashmir.

Haider said that India suspended intra Kashmir trade labeling false and baseless allegations to disconnect the people of both sides of the divide as India feels it brought the people of AJK and Occupied Kashmir close to each other which was unfortunate.

He said that Kashmir had never been the part of India rather a disputed territory under the UN resolutions and the fact was acknowledged by the India agreeing upon to open trade and travel between the divided parts of the State as a part of the Confidence Building Measures to resolve the issue.

Therefore, he said that the people of Kashmir enjoy the right under the UN charter to struggle for their right to self determination. He was of the view that for an effective diplomatic campaign on the issue, Kashmiri leadership including AJK government should be given the role same as to Palestine liberation organisation (PLO) in the changing environment of the world.

To another question, he said that he had met Chairman Kashmir Committee of Parliament during Pakistan Day function on March 23 in Islamabad and invited him to visit Muzaffarabad and he will also invite Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on a visit which will send a positive gesture to other side of the divide.

While condemning the terrorist attacks in Balochistan particularly killing of Navy and Air Force officials at Ormara on coastal highway, Haider expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. He also condemned terrorist attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka early Sunday.