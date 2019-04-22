Share:

KHYBER/Peshawar : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the incumbent government is trying to abolish 18th Amendment of the Constitution and bring presidential form of government in the country.

All efforts to recognise Israel will be foiled. No one can impose restriction on religion seminaries.

Addressing the ‘million march rally’ organised by JUI-F here at Bab-e-Khyber, Jamrud on Sunday he said that if the efforts were made to change 18th amendment of the Constitution, it would be equivalent to depriving the province of due rights. He added that no check was acceptable on madrassahs and they would resist any change in this regard.

Fazl asked Prime Minster Imran Khan to confess his failure and render resignation as soon as possible because he could not deceive the nation by firing some cabinet members.

ASFAND CONDEMNS LANKA BLASTS

Awami National Party Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on the eve of Easter Sunday and termed it a barbaric act of terrorist elements against innocent people.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, Asfandyar Wali Khan said that terrorism should not be linked with a specific religion as no religion of the world allows attack on worship places of minorities. He termed these attacks brutal and inhuman acts of the miscreant elements and expressed sympathies with Sri Lankan government and people.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party Senior Vice President Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said that certain elements are paving way for presidential form of government in the country, but Awami National Party would thwart these conspiracies.