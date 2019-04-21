Share:

A series of seven blasts shook Sri Lanka. The targets were hotels and churches in three different cities including Colombo. The victims were none other than innocent civilians who went to Churches on Easter Sunday. So far more than 150 people have succumbed to injuries. More than 500 people have been injured. The death toll is expected to rise.

While it’s too early to pinpoint the perpetrators behind such heinous attacks, however, the modus operandi suggests that it is an action of a highly organised group that chose the date and targets very carefully. Also, the attackers have given a message to the state regarding their strength to target cities at their own will. The suspicion grows further strong if one takes into account the statement of a Sri Lankan official who claims that the attacks were suicide bombings. Whether it is Tamil Tigers’ (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam LTTP) announcement of returning, it is still too early to predict since no one has claimed responsibility for the heinous attacks.

The attacks on Sri Lankan soil clearly shows that the menace of terrorism is not isolated to a country or two. All terrorists irrespective of their caste, creed, and nationality share one thing in common: inflicting human and financial losses on innocent and unguarded people.

These are testing times for the island nation. The nation has two choices in front of her: Either to stand tall and united or to fall for the trap of the terrorists which is to divide the land along the ethnic and religious lines which in the past proved to be the fault lines running through the heart of the nation.

The nation needs to stand firm in the face of such cowardly attacks. By standing united, the Sri Lankan nation can turn the trap of division upside down over the heads of those who want to deepen the fault lines and to put the country in yet another civil war.