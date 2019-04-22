Share:

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while speaking during the National Assembly session on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan calling him 'incompetent and unskilled'.

Referring to the sacking of Asad Umar, the former finance minister, Bilawal Bhutto said, "The selected prime minister should be the one who should be relieved from his position."

A federal minister of the ruling party has close associations with terrorists, he alleged once again.

The Chairman PPP said, "If the government is serious about action against terrorists they have to sack the minister."

"The anti-democracy minister considers us a threat. If they think we will remain silent over their abuses then let me them it's not possible," he clarified.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP was not scared of dictators like Ayub and Musharraf, and will remain steadfast against the puppet government.

"We will continue to expose their anti-poor policies," he said. "You have to be accountable that's what happens in a democracy."