Many people from Pakistan are going to developed countries to serve themselves and find better work opportunities, which is ultimately an alarming situation for our country. According to research, almost 2.7 million people left the country in the past five years because Pakistan is not providing good opportunities for qualified people.

People find it better to leave the country and earn rich amount to manage their living. However, that is not suitable for the country because we are running out of human capital and the talented hardworking “assets” rapidly.

Our existing government should try to eliminate this issue as soon as possible by introducing a different platform to work and introducing high tech jobs for skilled labor. It is important for all relevant stakeholders to avoid further brain drain.

USHNA SHARIF,

Lahore, April 2.