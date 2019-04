Share:

Lahore (PR) - As a part of shifting of its utilities by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited from the route of BRT, the main gas pipeline of 12” dia feeding gas to Peshawar city has to be rerouted.

To carry out this shifting, gas supply of Warsak Road, Charsadda Road urban area & Pajjagi Road, LRH Hostels & PTCL Colony near LRH, Nothia and adjacent areas will be affected. All residents are requested to take extreme caution regarding the gas appliances.