KARACHI - SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik, Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group (UBG) S M Muneer, Secretary General and Former President of FPCCI Zubair Tuifal and spokesman Gulzar Feroz have welcomed the appointment of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance with the status of federal minister.

The trade and industry is expecting a strong fiscal policy from Dr Shaikh who has a vast experience in various countries and Pakistan for giving effective fiscal policies. The business leaders assured Dr Shaikh of its fullest support if he draws some lines within the finance ministry and the government and establishes a fiscal discipline.