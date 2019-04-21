- 11:58 AM | April 22, 2019 PM Khan, Iranian President Rouhani discuss bilateral ties
- 11:22 AM | April 22, 2019 Pompeo says US won’t seek military intervention in Iran: Reports
- 10:49 AM | April 22, 2019 9-month-old passes away due to staff negligence at Karachi hospital
- 10:37 AM | April 22, 2019 Prince William wants Harry, Meghan 'as far away as possible'
- 9:25 AM | April 22, 2019 Sudanese opposition suspends dialogue with Military Council
- 8:36 AM | April 22, 2019 Blasts at Sri Lanka churches, hotels kill 290, wound 500
- 11:15 PM | April 21, 2019 PM in Iran for talks with Iranian leadership on bilateral ties
- 9:30 PM | April 21, 2019 Death toll from Sri Lanka's blasts rises to 192, over 470 injured, nationwide curfew declared
- 8:19 PM | April 21, 2019 Ch Shujaat Hussain rejects contacts with Shehbaz Sharif
- 8:15 PM | April 21, 2019 PM Imran not considering to replace Punjab CM: Jahangir Tareen
- 7:32 PM | April 21, 2019 BISP to execute two new social protection programmes: Dr Sania Nishtar
- 7:20 PM | April 21, 2019 Tragedy of the common
- 6:56 PM | April 21, 2019 FM Qureshi calls Sri Lankan PM to express deepest condolences over deadly attacks
- 6:32 PM | April 21, 2019 Architects respond to international call to design new Notre Dame spire
- 5:26 PM | April 21, 2019 Yasir Shah named for England series
- 5:19 PM | April 21, 2019 Mexico concerned by anti-migrant militias at US border
- 5:12 PM | April 21, 2019 Barca beat Real Sociedad 2-1 to move to six points of Liga Santander title
- 2:51 PM | April 21, 2019 Sikh Yatrees return to India after attending Baisakhi festival
- 1:53 PM | April 21, 2019 China provides technical support to Pakistan in building infrastructure, mitigating natural disasters
- 12:37 PM | April 21, 2019 Economic corridor to further boost Pakistan’s development