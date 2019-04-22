Share:

The Philippines is situated in the so-called "Ring of Fire", a seismically-active horseshoe-shaped zone of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.

The US Geological Survey reported that a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occured one kilometre north-northeast of Gutad, Philippines on Monday, 22 April at 9:11 (UTC).

The quake hit 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Manila at a depth of 40 km (25 miles). The USGS initially reported a magnitude of 6.4 but downgraded it slightly afterwards.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Some people have evacuated their offices in Manila.