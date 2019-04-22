Share:

BEIJING - Chinese Academy of Sciences has provided technical support to assist Pakistan in building its infrastructure and mitigating natural disasters, Cao Jinghua, director of international cooperation at the academy said. “We hope our joint research centers and scientific projects will greatly benefit people overseas,” Cao told the Chinese media on Sunday. China, he said, also helped local governments in Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Laos and Tajikistan solve their culinary water problems.

The academy has also launched nine joint overseas research and education facilities with foreign partners around the world, with the 10th one currently being built in Pakistan.

The centers are to serve as platforms to enhance scientific cooperation, talent training and innovation capability for China and BRI participants.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has provided ample opportunity for scientists around the world to collaborate and use science and technology to solve challenges related to people’s livelihoods.

According to details, the Chinese Academy of Sciences has trained nearly 5,000 high-level scientific and technology students from countries and regions involved the Belt and Road Initiative since 2013, including more than 1,500 doctoral and master’s degree students.