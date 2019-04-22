Share:

ISLAMABAD : Hurriyat leaders in Indian Occupied Kashmir have expressed growing concern over the deteriorating health of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service , the Chairman of Muslim Conference Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, Ghulam Nabi Wasim and Ghulam Nabi War in their statements said that the harassment and intimidation by Indian authorities and agencies for the past many months had taken toll on Malik’s health.

The leaders said that the threat to the life of Muhammad Yasin Malik would prove disastrous and urged the international community to take immediate steps to be save his life.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu also expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Muhammad Yasin Malik in NIA custody.

He said that Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders were being harassed by NIA and other Indian agencies for their unflinching stand on the Kashmir dispute.