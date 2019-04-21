Share:

ISLAMABAD - The police arrested 8 outlaws from various localities of the city and recovered a stolen bike, tampered car, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Golra police arrested Muqam Khan and recovered a stolen bike from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Fareed and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police recovered a tampered car from the possession of Muhammad Afzal. Koral police arrested Israr and recovered 10 liter wine from him. Bani Gala police arrested one Altaf and recovered two wine bottles from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested one Malik Umair who was allegedly involved in a vehicle theft case. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, a total of 406 policemen will perform security duties for polio teams during the upcoming anti-polio drive in Islamabad.

SDPOs and SHOs will maintain complete coordination with doctors and the polio teams and every necessary step will be taken for their fool proof security, according to the police. As a part of the security plan, vehicles of Counter Terrorism Force will keep patrolling in the areas while staff of Eagle and Falcon Squads will remain alert to counter any untoward situation.